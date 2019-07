Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, New York - Happy birthday, Alelia Murphy!

Alelia was born on July 6, 1905.

She is now 114-years-old.

Murphy's age has been validated by the Gerontology Research Group.

She has lived in Harlem, New York since the 1920s.

She was born in North Carolina.

Murphy's nurse told the Manhattan Times that Alelia credits an active lifestyle for a long life, along with trust in God and being a good person.