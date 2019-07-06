CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 14: Recording artists Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers attend the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
MLB releases 500 more free tickets for The Killers concert at Play Ball Park
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Killers will headline at Play Ball Park Saturday night outside the Huntington Convention Center.
White Reaper will open.
MLB has just released 500 more free tickets to the previously sold out show.