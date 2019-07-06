Man and woman killed, 1 hurt in Old Brooklyn shooting

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story state two males had been killed. Cleveland police later changed that information.

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn area Saturday morning.

According to Cleveland police, officers responded to a call of shots fired at Henritze Ave. and W. 47th St. around 2:30 a.m.

Police found a man and a woman inside a Dodge Durango.

Both had multiple gunshot wounds and died at Metro Hospital.

Another man was found with a gunshot to the head at E. 66 St. and Consul Ave., which is several miles away, but Cleveland police are looking at it as part of the same investigation.

That man is at Metro Hospital receiving treatment.

Police say a woman was taken in for questioning, but no one has been charged.