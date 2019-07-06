Make-A-Wish treats kids to memorable day at MLB’s Play Ball Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Play Ball Park in downtown Cleveland drew another huge crowd Saturday as thousands of baseball fans packed into the Huntington Convention Center. The Make-A-Wish Foundation also provided a special afternoon for some special fans.

"The overall atmosphere brings a lot of attention to Cleveland and brings more people out here to see our beautiful city," said Rosa Garcia.

"My favorite part so far is seeing Charles Nagy. I really love him from back in the 1990s and the children got his signature and pictures with him," Garcia said.

Stephanie Pendleton flew in from New York to experience All-Star week in Cleveland. She started her adventure with a visit to Play Ball Park.

"I'm having so much fun in Cleveland. Play Ball Park is amazing. I like all of the structures and entering with all of the digital graphics and stuff coming inside the convention center," Pendleton said.

Next door at the Hilton Hotel, four Make-A-Wish kids were treated to a memorable All-Star Week that started with a special luncheon with Cleveland Indians mascot Slider.

The kids received their own personalized jerseys inscribed with their names. They were also gifted baseball bats, bags and other baseball gear.

They also get to meet all of the stars in Sunday's celebrity All-Star Softball Game before going to the Home Run Derby Monday night.

Cannon Bauman's dad, Scott, said his son was a bit shy for an interview, but he knows Cannon couldn't be happier.

"It's huge for him. He's a huge baseball fan. When he was just one year old he would sit in front of the TV watching baseball and swinging his little plastic baseball bat. To come out to an event like this is truly a wish come true for him," Bauman said.

Play Ball Park runs through Tuesday and opens each morning at 10.

The outdoor portion is free, however the T-Mobile All-Star Zipline costs extra. The indoor activities require a ticket. MLB issued reduced price tickets for select days. You can purchase them here.

