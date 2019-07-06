I-480 construction causes standstill, delays for drivers on Valley View bridge

Posted 4:48 pm, July 6, 2019, by , Updated at 05:02PM, July 6, 2019

Standstill on I-480E July 7, 2019 around 4:30 p.m. (Courtesy: ODOT)

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — Traffic was at a standstill on the Valley View bridge Saturday evening.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, planned construction was taking place in both directions on I-480 between I-77 and Transportation Boulevard.

FOX 8 received reports of the delay around 4:25 p.m.

ODOT said drivers on I-480 eastbound could expect an at least a 10 minute travel delay.

As of 5 p.m. traffic on the bridge appeared to be moving again.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.