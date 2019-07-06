× I-480 construction causes standstill, delays for drivers on Valley View bridge

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — Traffic was at a standstill on the Valley View bridge Saturday evening.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, planned construction was taking place in both directions on I-480 between I-77 and Transportation Boulevard.

FOX 8 received reports of the delay around 4:25 p.m.

ODOT said drivers on I-480 eastbound could expect an at least a 10 minute travel delay.

As of 5 p.m. traffic on the bridge appeared to be moving again.