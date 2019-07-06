20 injured following gas explosion at South Florida shopping center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANTATION, Florida - Plantation Fire and Rescue report "multiple patients" following a gas explosion at a shopping center.

WPLG reports 20 people were hurt. 2 people have serious injuries.

Gas explosion 800 blk SUD multiple patients

SuD closed — Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) July 6, 2019

WPLG reports a triage area has been set up.

Video shows heavy damage to several buildings in the area.

Debris everywhere following gas explosion in Plantation; University Drive is closed. pic.twitter.com/QxVvj0Mrkt — Steven Cejas (@StevenCejas) July 6, 2019

#BREAKINGNEWS: Huge explosion reported in Plantation, Florida. Rescue crews are on the scene. The images are insane: pic.twitter.com/7efQ9GY2Pb — kendis gibson (@kendisgibson) July 6, 2019

The building where the explosion happen destroyed. People I spoke with described feeling Surrounding buildings shake as far as South of SR 595 @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/gd4qLU21n4 — Roy Ramos (@RRamosWPLG) July 6, 2019

#BREAKING Video from inside LA Fitness at Plantation, FL shopping center where gas explosion happened. It is unclear where explosion stemmed from, multiple injuries reported. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/X1Aw9wT8In — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) July 6, 2019

Police officer Chavez Grant said there were no known fatalities, according to the Associated Press.

The source of the explosion has been contained, according to officials on the scene.

Plantation Fire reports Broward County HAZMAT teams secured a ruptured gas line.

Crews are still searching the buildings, but say they don't believe anyone is trapped.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

