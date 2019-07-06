20 injured following gas explosion at South Florida shopping center

PLANTATION, Florida - Plantation Fire and Rescue report "multiple patients" following a gas explosion at a shopping center.
WPLG reports 20 people were hurt. 2 people have serious injuries.
WPLG reports a triage area has been set up.
Video shows heavy damage to several buildings in the area.
Police officer Chavez Grant said there were no known fatalities, according to the Associated Press.
The source of the explosion has been contained, according to officials on the scene.
Plantation Fire reports Broward County HAZMAT teams secured a ruptured gas line.
Crews are still searching the buildings, but say they don't believe anyone is trapped.
The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.
Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.
26.111742 -80.253303