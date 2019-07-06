It’s a boy for Matthew Dellavedova! See couple’s sweet gender reveal

Matthew Dellavedova and his wife just celebrated two years of marriage.

Now the couple is also expecting a baby boy.

They made the announcement with a gender reveal posted on the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s Instagram.

(Baby) Bump, Set, Boy!! Excited for our new arrival!

“(Baby) Bump, Set, Boy!! Excited for our new arrival!” it was captioned, along with a picture of wife Anna Schroeder spiking a volleyball with cloud of blue powder.

He also posted a video on his Twitter page.

The other photo on Instagram shows the couple holding a onesie with Delly wearing a shirt that says “Dada.”

