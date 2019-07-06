It’s a boy for Matthew Dellavedova! See couple’s sweet gender reveal

Matthew Dellavedova and his wife just celebrated two years of marriage.

Now the couple is also expecting a baby boy.

They made the announcement with a gender reveal posted on the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s Instagram.

“(Baby) Bump, Set, Boy!! Excited for our new arrival!” it was captioned, along with a picture of wife Anna Schroeder spiking a volleyball with cloud of blue powder.

He also posted a video on his Twitter page.

The other photo on Instagram shows the couple holding a onesie with Delly wearing a shirt that says “Dada.”