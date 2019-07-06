× Indians fan starts petition for Carlos Carrasco to throw first All-Star Game pitch following cancer diagnosis

CLEVELAND — Within hours of Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco publicly announcing his leukemia diagnosis, members of the Cleveland community have rallied together to show their support, even starting a petition for him to throw the first pitch in the All-Star Game.

The news of Carrasco’s diagnosis first broke Friday night following an interview with a Dominican news station. Saturday afternoon the Cleveland Indians posted a video on Twitter in which Carrasco said he was diagnosed in May.

In June, Carrasco had been placed on the injured list due to a blood condition. At that time the team said he was stepping away from baseball activities to explore treatment and recovery options.

Since his announcement, the Cleveland community has issued messages of support.

The Cleveland Browns shared Carrasco’s video, saying “Our whole city is behind you.”

However, one Indians fan decided to start a movement on Twitter. Jeff Sustarsic wrote a tweet that thousands of social media users responded too.

Sustarsic wrote, “Petition for Carlos Carrasco to throw out the first pitch at the All Star Game… to show that this whole city and all of Major League Baseball are behind him in this.”

Petition for Carlos Carrasco to throw out the first pitch at the All Star Game… to show that this whole city and all of Major League Baseball are behind him in this. #Indians — Jeff Sustarsic (@JSustarsic) July 6, 2019

Then, another Cleveland fan, Chris McNeil, retweeted Sustarsic’s post but included a link; he had started a Change.org petition advocating for the pitcher to do just that.

“Petition for Carlos Carrasco, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia, to throw out the first pitch at the 2019 All Star Game. This will show that the whole city of Cleveland and all of Major League Baseball are behind him in this. Also raise awareness for leukemia in our society. ” McNeil wrote in the petition.

The petition has already received over 3,000 signatures, just proving that Cleveland is #CookieStrong.

You can read and sign the petition, here.

**Don’t miss the All-Star Game Tuesday night, July 9, on FOX 8**

More on Carlos Carrasco, here.