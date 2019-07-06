Francisco Lindor, Sandy Alomar issue support & rally behind Carlos Carrasco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Current and former Cleveland Indians are showing their support for the team's starting pitcher, Carlos Carrasco, after learning he is battling leukemia.

The 32-year-old revealed the news in a Dominican Republic TV interview while he was visiting children at the hospital.

The Indians knew the details of Carrasco's situation before he revealed any of it to the news outlet and before he released a video today with the news.

His teammates are in Cincinnati Saturday beginning a 2-game series with the Reds.

Carrasco is known for having been great at picking up his teammates. Now his teammates are picking him up as he battles this condition. They spoke to FOX 8 prior to Saturday's game.

"It's upsetting because he makes you appreciate life," said shortstop Francisco Lindor. "He makes you understand that no matter what happens in life, you gotta work through it. You got to continue to fight, continue to do things the right way."

"We are praying and we are kinda like rallying for him so he can get himself better and play the game that he loved," former Indians catcher Sandy Alomar said.

Carrasco says he feels positive about his prognosis and he says he expects to be back with the team at the end of July. He hasn't played for the Indians since late may.

He has been with the team since 2009 and signed a four-year, $47 million deal with the Tribe back in December.

