FOX 8 I-Team: Corrections officer hospitalized after attack at Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned a female corrections officer ended up in the hospital after getting attacked by a male inmate in the troubled Cuyahoga County Jail.

It happened Friday.

A union official says the corrections officer had been bringing inmates back from recreation and “out of nowhere,” a prisoner punched her three times, causing serious injuries.

Not long ago, we also reported a nurse in the jail was attacked from behind.

A source tells the I-Team another female corrections officer also was attacked recently by an inmate.

In the latest case, Dan Leffler, attorney with the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, said, “The officers are looking for some criminal charges to be filed.”

He said officers are hoping swift action is taken to send a message to inmates they can’t attack the guards.

Just weeks ago, the I-TEAM also revealed someone called in threats to shoot corrections officers if any more people die in the jail.

The Cuyahoga County jail has been plagued by a series of inmate deaths, short staffing, and scathing reports about horrific conditions for inmates and a lack of medical care.

The County has started taking steps toward correcting the problems.

But inmates, their families, and jail employees themselves all have made it clear they believe the reforms are not moving quickly enough.

