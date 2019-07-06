Feels like 90s; thunderstorms later could be strong

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - More heat and humidity for this afternoon. Highs will top in the mid and upper 80’s. The tropical feel continues today but we’ll slowly see relief tomorrow as the humidity and heat index begins to lower due to a push of drier air coming in from the North.

It feels like the 90’s today! Heat index this afternoon: In places that get rain, you’ll get a break before you warm or steam back up!

There is a risk of scattered storms along the cold front mainly south of the Cleveland area. The thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Main threats: Heavy rain with localized flooding and gusty winds 50-60 MPH. Stay tuned.

A LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH goes into effect late tonight and continues through Sunday evening. The record high lake levels combined with a brief period of moderate northeast winds may result in lakeshore flooding and more shoreline erosion in our western basin.

Conditions are improve Sunday, however I can’t rule our hit or miss showers throughout the day. A break from humidity comes in and we experience some great weather for Sunday and Monday with temperatures around 80. Dry for the All-Star Game on Tuesday! Enjoy all the great things Cleveland has to offer surrounding the event!

More weather information here.