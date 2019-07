Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco announced Saturday he is battling leukemia.

He had been placed on the injured list in June, but said in a video released Saturday that he received his diagnosis in May.

"This is going to make me stronger than I've ever been." – Carlos Carrasco Stay #CookieStrong. We ❤️ you! pic.twitter.com/KokfX0wayr — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 6, 2019

When news broke, players and teams from around the league sent messages of encouragement to the star player.

A great person and great teammate. Continued prayers for Cookie as he beats this and gets back on the bump 💪 https://t.co/3h2bMxB9Ap — Mike Freeman (@MikeBFree5) July 6, 2019

We wish Carlos Carrasco a full recovery with his battle with Leukemia. ❤ #CookieStrong pic.twitter.com/dyHkSy5rmj — MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2019

