Cleveland police searching for driver who hit officer and fled the scene

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a hit and run crash that injured a police officer.

It happened Saturday around 4 a.m. at West 9th Street and Superior Avenue.

The officer, who has not been identified, was hit by a car that fled the scene.

EMS transported the officer to Metro Hospital.

There is no word on his condition.

The accident investigation unit is on the scene.

Police say the officer was on duty at the time.

There is no word on a vehicle or suspect description.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.