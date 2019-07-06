Cleveland police ask for public’s help locating vehicle in hit-and-run crash

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that struck an officer early Saturday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. at West 9th Street and Superior Avenue. The officer, who has not been identified, was hit by a car that fled the scene. He was on duty at the time.

EMS transported the officer to MetroHealth Medical Center. He suffered multiple injuries, including broken ribs, and remains hospitalized.

Police say the vehicle in question is a white 2019 Jeep Compass. They believe it should have heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run crash is asked to contact the 3rd District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5318. Anonymous information can be provided via Crimstoppers by calling or texting 216-25-CRIME.