Carlos Carrasco diagnosed with leukemia

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco has been diagnosed with leukemia, according to an interview he gave with Dominican Republic news network CDN 37.

#Video Lanzador Carlos Carrasco revela a @MisterDeportes que padece de leucemia No se pierda la entrevista completa el domingo a las 4:00 pm, por este canal @CDN37 https://t.co/0RNZOZe3mA — CDN 37 (@CDN37) July 6, 2019

In June, Carrasco had been placed on the injured list due to a blood condition.

At that time the team said he was stepping away from baseball activities to explore treatment and recovery options.

Leukemia is cancer of the body’s blood-forming tissues, including the bone marrow and the lymphatic system.

Carrasco said the condition is currently “under control.”

More on Carlos, here.