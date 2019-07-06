Carlos Carrasco diagnosed with leukemia

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco has been diagnosed with leukemia, according to an interview he gave with Dominican Republic news network CDN 37.
In June, Carrasco had been placed on the injured list due to a blood condition.
At that time the team said he was stepping away from baseball activities to explore treatment and recovery options.
Leukemia is cancer of the body’s blood-forming tissues, including the bone marrow and the lymphatic system.
Carrasco said the condition is currently “under control.”