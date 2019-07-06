× Build-A-Bear releases new ‘The Lion King’ collection

CLEVELAND — Build-A-Bear Workshop is making it easy to take the your favorite Lion King character home with you.

The toy company has released a new collection in anticipation of the live-action version of the Disney movie that hits theaters July 19.

The new Build-A-Bear collection features plush animals that resemble Nala, Simba, Pumbaa and Timon.

The Lion King Build-A-Bears are available in stores and online and range from $15 to $35 in price.

Calling all @disneylionking fans: little cubs and lifelong movie fans alike will love joining the Lion Pride at Build-A-Bear Workshop! Roar with pride as you choose your furry friend, wish it to life on a heart and pose together for a photo op! #JoinTheLionPride pic.twitter.com/lhQ1UhmVO0 — Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) July 5, 2019

Those who shop in-store will get the full Build-A-Bear experience of stuffing the bear and performing a special heart ceremony.

On the weekends of July 19-21 and August 2-4, shoppers will also be able to participate in movie-themed activities and receive an exclusive movie poster.

Click here to find a Build-A-Bear store near you.

The Lion King is slated for release on July 19. Advanced tickets to see the film are already available on Fandango, Movietickets.com and select theaters’ websites.

