Build-A-Bear releases new ‘The Lion King’ collection
CLEVELAND — Build-A-Bear Workshop is making it easy to take the your favorite Lion King character home with you.
The toy company has released a new collection in anticipation of the live-action version of the Disney movie that hits theaters July 19.
The new Build-A-Bear collection features plush animals that resemble Nala, Simba, Pumbaa and Timon.
The Lion King Build-A-Bears are available in stores and online and range from $15 to $35 in price.
Those who shop in-store will get the full Build-A-Bear experience of stuffing the bear and performing a special heart ceremony.
On the weekends of July 19-21 and August 2-4, shoppers will also be able to participate in movie-themed activities and receive an exclusive movie poster.
Click here to find a Build-A-Bear store near you.
The Lion King is slated for release on July 19. Advanced tickets to see the film are already available on Fandango, Movietickets.com and select theaters’ websites.