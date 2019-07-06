× Barista asks Arizona police officers to leave Starbucks after making a customer ‘feel uncomfortable’

TEMPE, Ariz. — A Starbucks barista allegedly asked a group of Arizona police officers to leave the establishment because they were “making a customer feel uncomfortable.”

The incident occurred at a Tempe Starbucks location on July 4, KNXV reports.

Six officers had reportedly paid for their drinks and were standing together inside the coffee shop when the barista approached them.

He then told the group that they were making another costumer uncomfortable and needed to either move out of the customer’s sight or leave.

The officers chose to leave the establishment.

The Tempe Officers Association released a statement to KNXV, stating that they are aware this isn’t a nationwide Starbucks policy:

“This treatment of public safety workers could not be more disheartening. While the barista was polite, making such a request at all was offensive. Unfortunately, such treatment has become all too common in 2019. We know this is not a national policy at Starbucks Corporate and we look forward to working collaboratively with them on this important dialogue.”

The officers also reached out to Starbucks’ corporate office. A corporate level Starbucks employee is reportedly looking into the incident.

Starbucks told the news outlet that they have a “deep respect for police and the service they do for the community.”

