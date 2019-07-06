Armed suspects accused of kicking in door, ransacking home on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are hoping someone out there can help them identify four suspects involved in a burglary recently.

According to a Facebook post from the department, it happened at a home in the 3200 block of West 52nd on June 25.

The men were caught on surveillance cameras kicking in the front door and ransacking the place. They allegedly stole TVs, jewelry, tools, shoes and money.

They also locked up the homeowner’s dogs in the basement.

Police said the suspects were armed with guns.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218.