Woman in critical condition after car crashes into pole on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND — A woman is in critical condition after an early morning crash involving a car into a pole.

The accident occurred near E. 82nd Street and St. Clair Avenue around 2:47 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Cleveland EMS, officials transported the 22-year-old woman to University Hospitals. She is in critical condition.

