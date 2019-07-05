Woman in critical condition after car crashes into pole on Cleveland’s east side

Posted 5:53 am, July 5, 2019

E. 82nd St & St. Clair Avenue accident, July 5, 2019 (FOX 8 Photo)

CLEVELAND — A woman is in critical condition after an early morning crash involving a car into a pole.

The accident occurred near E. 82nd Street and St. Clair Avenue around 2:47 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Cleveland EMS, officials transported the 22-year-old woman to University Hospitals.  She is in critical condition.

This is a developing story.  FOX 8 will provide updates as they become available.

