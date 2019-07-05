Man who allegedly shot boss after being fired in court this morning

CLEVELAND — A man accused of shooting his boss last week is in court Friday morning.

Andre Stanton, 28, is accused of shooting his boss at MPC Plating Inc. on East 63rd Street on June 28. It was learned during the investigation that Stanton was fired by the victim earlier in the week for poor performance.

Following the shooting, police said Stanton fled the scene.

He was taken into custody Tuesday at an apartment building in Bedford Heights.

According to U.S. Marshals, while knocking at an apartment on the 5th floor, task force members standing outside saw Stanton leap off a 5th-floor balcony onto a 4th-floor balcony and break inside. Law enforcement members later found Stanton hiding in a cubby hole on the first floor. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Friday morning Stanton is expected in court. He faces charges of attempted murder and felony escape.

