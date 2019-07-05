Thunderstorms expected on Saturday, conditions improve heading into next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Spotty, slow-moving storms produced torrential downpours on Friday.

We will stay in this pattern through Saturday. There is a chance of scattered storms during this period along the cold front. The thunderstorms could be strong.

Conditions are improving for the end of the weekend.

A break from humidity comes in Sunday and we experience some great weather for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Dry for the All-Star Game on Tuesday!

Long range outlook is calling for a break from the heat/humidity next week and beyond as per the long range outlook issued back on June 22nd on Scott’s World of Weather

Expect that as we get deeper into summer, as per usual, temperatures tend to gravitate toward at least the lower 80s. We’re in the “Dog Days” of summer!