× Supercuts offering free haircuts at MLB All-Star Week pop-up salon

CLEVELAND — Looking for a new hairdo? Supercuts is giving free haircuts during All-Star Week.

According to Supercuts, stylists are making their way to downtown this weekend for a baseball-themed pop-up salon.

The pop-up will be held in the Gateway Plaza next to Progressive Field Sunday, July 7 through Tuesday, July 9.

Stylists will be at the pop-up salon providing free haircuts and cleanups to give fans the ultimate All-Star experience.

Fans can also get their favorite MLB team’s logo stenciled in color right onto their hair.

**Don’t miss the All-Star Game Tuesday night, July 9, on FOX 8**

More on the 2019 MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland, here.