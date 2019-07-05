Supercuts offering free haircuts at MLB All-Star Week pop-up salon

Posted 12:57 pm, July 5, 2019, by , Updated at 12:58PM, July 5, 2019

Courtesy: Supercuts/Media Minefield

CLEVELAND — Looking for a new hairdo?  Supercuts is giving free haircuts during All-Star Week.

According to Supercuts, stylists are making their way to downtown this weekend for a baseball-themed pop-up salon.

The pop-up will be held in the Gateway Plaza next to Progressive Field Sunday, July 7 through Tuesday, July 9.

Stylists will be at the pop-up salon providing free haircuts and cleanups to give fans the ultimate All-Star experience.

Fans can also get their favorite MLB team’s logo stenciled in color right onto their hair.

**Don’t miss the All-Star Game Tuesday night, July 9, on FOX 8**

More on the 2019 MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.