Summer Cocktails
All recipes are courtesy of Watershed Distillery
COOL PAPA
6 cups (1.5 quarts) Watermelon Juice
1 bottle Watershed Four Peel Gin
1.5 cups (12 oz) Lemon Juice
Local lager for serving
Combine all ingredients (except the lager) in an infusion jar or pitcher with one large scoop of ice.
To serve, pour over ice and top with your favorite Cleveland brewed lager.
SPLENDID SPLINTER
1 bottle Watershed Bourbon
1 bottle Aperol
2 cups (16 oz) lemon juice
Optional: 8oz cherry juice or 8oz cherry heering
(We’ll be using the cherry juice option on air)
Combine all ingredients in an infusion jar or pitcher with one large scoop of ice.
To serve, pour over ice and garnish with fresh citrus.
FOUR PEEL COLLINS
1 bottle Watershed Four Peel Gin
1 bottle Simply Lemonade
Simply combine in an infusion jar or pitcher with one scoop of ice.
To serve, pour over ice and garnish with a sprig of your favorite fresh herb.