Summer Cocktails

All recipes are courtesy of Watershed Distillery

https://watersheddistillery.com/

COOL PAPA

6 cups (1.5 quarts) Watermelon Juice

1 bottle Watershed Four Peel Gin

1.5 cups (12 oz) Lemon Juice

Local lager for serving

Combine all ingredients (except the lager) in an infusion jar or pitcher with one large scoop of ice.

To serve, pour over ice and top with your favorite Cleveland brewed lager.

SPLENDID SPLINTER

1 bottle Watershed Bourbon

1 bottle Aperol

2 cups (16 oz) lemon juice

Optional: 8oz cherry juice or 8oz cherry heering

(We’ll be using the cherry juice option on air)

Combine all ingredients in an infusion jar or pitcher with one large scoop of ice.

To serve, pour over ice and garnish with fresh citrus.

FOUR PEEL COLLINS

1 bottle Watershed Four Peel Gin

1 bottle Simply Lemonade

Simply combine in an infusion jar or pitcher with one scoop of ice.

To serve, pour over ice and garnish with a sprig of your favorite fresh herb.