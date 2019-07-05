× St. Vincent-St. Mary wrestling coach arrested, charged with sexual battery

AKRON, Ohio — A local high school wrestling coach was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

According to police, 35-year-old Justin “Harry” Lester, of Uniontown, was the wrestling coach at St. Vincent St. Mary High School.

During his time as a coach, Lester allegedly had a sexual relationship with a female student between April 1, 2018 and April 1, 2019. Police say the victim was 18 or 19 years old at the time of the relationship.

The report of sexual battery was filed with the Akron Police Department in April. At that time the high school placed Lester on leave, saying they were fully cooperating with police, as well as conducting their own investigation.

Police say Lester turned himself in at the Summit County Jail Thursday around 9 p.m.

Continuing coverage, here.