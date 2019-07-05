× Show Info: July 5, 2019

Play Ball!

David joined in the excited at Play Ball Park in downtown Cleveland, in celebration of the MLB All-Star game. Tickets are required for the indoor experience inside the Huntington Convention Center. https://www.mlb.com/all-star/play-ball-park

Summer Salads

Summer salads shouldn’t be boring! Josh Chung from Whole Foods showed a few creative ideas. www.WholeFoods.com

Weekend of Laughter

Downtown is the place to be this weekend! Comedian Chris Redd is performing at Pickwick & Frolic. www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Burgers and more

It’s a laid-back neighborhood joint where you can grab a handcrafted burgers and an adult milkshake. Good Company is located on West 76th street in Cleveland. https://www.goodcompanycle.com/

Patio Party

Watershed Distillery shared recipes for a couple drinks perfect for your patio parties. Click here for the recipe. https://watersheddistillery.com/

Family fun!

Looking for a way to making memories with the entire family? Head to Waldameer and Water World in Erie, Pennsylvania. http://www.waldameer.com/

Cotton Candy!

It’s a classic childhood treat but with flavors even adults can appreciate! Art of Surce is a local cotton candy company. Flavors include pink lemonade, champagne, root beer and more. www.artofsucre.com