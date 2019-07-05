Show Info: July 5, 2019

Posted 10:57 am, July 5, 2019, by

Play Ball!

David joined in the excited at Play Ball Park in downtown Cleveland, in celebration of the MLB All-Star game. Tickets are required for the indoor experience inside the Huntington Convention Center. https://www.mlb.com/all-star/play-ball-park

Summer Salads

Summer salads shouldn’t be boring! Josh Chung from Whole Foods showed a few creative ideas. www.WholeFoods.com

Weekend of Laughter

Downtown is the place to be this weekend! Comedian Chris Redd is performing at Pickwick & Frolic. www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Burgers and more

It’s a laid-back neighborhood joint where you can grab a handcrafted burgers and an adult milkshake. Good Company is located on West 76th street in Cleveland. https://www.goodcompanycle.com/

Patio Party

Watershed Distillery shared recipes for a couple drinks perfect for your patio parties. Click here for the recipe. https://watersheddistillery.com/

Family fun!

Looking for a way to making memories with the entire family? Head to Waldameer and Water World in Erie, Pennsylvania. http://www.waldameer.com/

Cotton Candy!

It’s a classic childhood treat but with flavors even adults can appreciate! Art of Surce is a local cotton candy company. Flavors include pink lemonade, champagne, root beer and more. www.artofsucre.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.