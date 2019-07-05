× Reduced tickets available for MLB’s Play Ball Park

CLEVELAND — Reduced tickets for MLB’s Play Ball Park are now available.

Play Ball Park is an interactive baseball festival, part of the MLB All-Star Week festivities, on the Malls and inside Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland.

It features batting cages, pitching tunnels and an outdoor home run derby. Fans can check out the world’s largest baseball, a cleat customization station and a collection of MLB trophies. There will also be plenty of photo ops and virtual reality, perfect for your social media accounts.

Play Ball Park will be open from Friday to Tuesday.

The City of Cleveland, Major League Baseball, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and the Cleveland Indians are now offering reduced priced tickets for Friday, July 5 at $5 and a $10 per day offer for Sunday, Monday or Tuesday. The regular admission price is $25.

The $5 Friday ticket offer is good for today only. Find the details in the link here.

The $10 ticket offer is good for Sunday, Monday or Tuesday. The specific, individual links for each day’s offer are below:

Play Ball Park’s outdoor area is free. The T-Mobile All-Star Zipline costs extra.

