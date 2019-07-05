Play Ball Park opens with ceremonial first pitch, zipline ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Play Ball Park officially opened Friday morning with the ceremonial first pitch and zipline ride.

Community members and baseball legends alike gathered at the Play Ball Diamond located at downtown Cleveland's Mall B at 10 a.m. for the festivities.

The ceremony began with pitches by former Cleveland Indians All-Star Carlos Baerga and Olympic Gold Medalist & MLB Youth Softball Ambassador Natasha Watley.

Then, hundreds of local kids from Cleveland youth organizations and programs threw their pitches, collectively.

Plus, our own Kenny Crumpton, as well as the Indians' mascot, Slider, took a ride through the sky on the zipline.

Friday, Play Ball Park's opening day, is "Kids Day," focused on giving youth special opportunities to enjoy all things baseball. There were softball clinics, skills contests, a virtual reality video game tournament and more. The first 3,000 fans also received a limited edition Francisco Lindor bobblehead.

Play Ball Park is open from Friday to Tuesday. The outdoor area is free. Tickets are available online here for the indoor attractions. The T-Mobile All-Star Zipline costs extra.

Reduced price tickets for Friday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are available here.

