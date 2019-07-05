PHOTO GALLERY: Baseball fans share their 2019 All-Star Week memories

CLEVELAND — Baseball’s best are coming to Cleveland for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

From July 5 to July 9, the Huntington Convention Center will be transformed into the Play Ball Park, an interactive baseball festival. Meanwhile, the Malls in downtown will host free concerts from Twenty One Pilots and the Killers.

All of this leading up to the two big events: the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game.

Are you partaking in any All-Star Week festivities? We’re asking you, our FOX 8 viewers, to send us your All-Star moments — star sightings, events, concerts, games and everything MLB.

You can add your pics to our gallery below by using the “submit” button below or by emailing us at tips@fox8.com.

