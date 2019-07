× Outdoor portion of MLB Play Ball Park closed for severe weather

CLEVELAND — The outdoor portion of MLB’s Play Ball Park, located in downtown Cleveland’s Malls B and C, is closed Friday afternoon due to severe weather.

The park has asked people to exit the facility and take shelter immediately.

They are also telling visitors to avoid trees and tents.

The indoor portion located in the Huntington Convention Center is still open to guests.

