‘My leg was on fire’: Ohio man warning others after getting bit by brown recluse spider

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio — An Ohio man is warning others after he was bit by a brown recluse spider recently.

According to WKBN, Jim Wilson was cutting trees when he thought he had been stung by a bee, but the pain quickly got worse.

“My leg was on fire. It was like if you were to stick your arm or leg over a fire pit and burn it,” said Wilson.

He said the spider must have crawled up his pant leg.

Not long after, a large wound that was black in color appeared on his leg. The venom damaged his skin.

Fortunately he was able to get to the doctor before anything too severe happened.

He now makes sure to be extra careful when working outdoors.

“Insects are everywhere and you can’t be afraid to go outside or not do something because of this. But just be more vigilant and look what’s going on,” said Wilson.

To learn more about these kinds of spiders, CLICK HERE.