Friday Forecast: Warm temperatures, afternoon storms kicking off your weekend

CLEVELAND -- More of the same. Warm and hazy morning here in Northeast Ohio. This afternoon we will warm to high 80s, possibly hitting 90. Thunderstorm coverage today is more widespread in the afternoon. Expect a few showers to develop after 1 p.m. locally with heavy rainfall being the biggest threat.

We stay in this pattern through Saturday. There is a chance of scattered storms during this period along the cold front. The thunderstorms could be strong but we’re not expecting severe weather at this time.

Conditions are improving for the end of the weekend. A break from humidity comes in Sunday and we experience some great weather for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Dry for the All-Star Game!

Here's a look at your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Expect that as we get deeper into summer, as per usual, temperatures tend to gravitate toward at least the lower 80’s. We’re in the “Dog Days” of summer!

