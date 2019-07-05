Florida police say two-month-old baby grazed by bullet during celebratory gunfire on the 4th of July

Posted 2:55 pm, July 5, 2019, by , Updated at 02:56PM, July 5, 2019

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are investigating two reports of suspected celebratory gunfire on the 4th of July, which left a baby hurt and caused property damage.

According to WTSP, the first call came in around 9:45 p.m. A woman was sitting under a gazebo with her two-month-old son when he was grazed by a falling bullet.

The baby had a superficial wound and has since been released from the hospital.

The second incident happened not long after. Police said a falling bullet punctured through the ceiling of a home and landed in the living room. No one was hurt.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.