Florida police say two-month-old baby grazed by bullet during celebratory gunfire on the 4th of July

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are investigating two reports of suspected celebratory gunfire on the 4th of July, which left a baby hurt and caused property damage.

According to WTSP, the first call came in around 9:45 p.m. A woman was sitting under a gazebo with her two-month-old son when he was grazed by a falling bullet.

The baby had a superficial wound and has since been released from the hospital.

The second incident happened not long after. Police said a falling bullet punctured through the ceiling of a home and landed in the living room. No one was hurt.