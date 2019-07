CUYAHOGA COUNTY — A flash flood warning has been issued for the southwestern portion of Cuyahoga County until 6:45 p.m.

Thunderstorms producing heavy rains are moving through the area and two inches of rain have already fallen.

The National Weather Service says the flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Some of the cities impacted include Parma, Strongsville, Brunswick, and North Royalton.

