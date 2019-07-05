Debate over ballpark staple continues: Is a hot dog a sandwich?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hot dogs are a staple at any American cookout, ball game or outdoor festivity, but that doesn't mean Americans are in agreement when it comes to one pressing question: is a hot dog a sandwich?

According to Merriam-Webster, one definition of a sandwich is when you have "two or more slices of bread or a split roll having a filling in between."

Sandwich also is defined as one slice of bread covered with food.

Yet the debate still continues. So, our affiliate WTKR asked some Americans what their thoughts were on this issue.

"Say you were to ask me to get you a sandwich and I brought you a hotdog, you'd be pissed," one person said.

"Two loaves of bread. I have no deli meat so I say hey I'm gonna use a hotdog. I'm gonna slice this hotdog and I'm gonna place it in a sandwich. Is that technically a hot dog? That's psychopathic, a little bit," another answered.

Meanwhile, Jeff Mauro, host of Food Network's Sandwich King, also weighed in on the debate.

"People argue over this like sports," Mauro told NBC Sports. “The definitive answer is yes! Because there is the kingdom of sandwiches, and then you have the class of horizontal-cased meats, and under that in the phylum is a hot dog. It’s between carbs. It’s hand-held. It eats and chews like a sandwich, and there are two independent sides."

And, last year, Matt Reizman, brand manager for Oscar Mayer, told Today Food, "We’re ending the debate once and for all, and declaring that yes, a hot dog is a sandwich."

However, Joey Chestnut, the hot dog eating champion of the world and winner of the 2019 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, argued that a hot dog is definitely not a sandwich.

The hot dog can be traced back to long before the United States even existed and yet Americans still didn't have a solution to this debate. So, NBC Sports reached out to The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council in hopes of finding one.

"Our verdict is … a hot dog is an exclamation of joy, a food, a verb describing one 'showing off' and even an emoji. It is truly a category unto its own," the council told the news outlet.

So, does this mean a hot dog is a sandwich or something entirely different? No matter what side of this debate you're on, grab a frank and make sure to enjoy all of the All-Star Game festivities this week!