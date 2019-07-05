David joined in the excitement at Play Ball Park in downtown Cleveland, in celebration of the MLB All-Star game. Tickets are required for the indoor experience inside the Huntington Convention Center. https://www.mlb.com/all-star/play-ball-park
David previews Play Ball Park
-
Construction begins on Play Ball Park for MLB All-Star Game
-
Show Info: July 5, 2019
-
Sneak peek inside Play Ball Park for MLB All-Star Week
-
Reduced tickets available for MLB’s Play Ball Park
-
Schedule of events for MLB All-Star Week in Cleveland
-
-
Play Ball Park opens with ceremonial first pitch, zipline ride
-
Cleveland’s time to shine: All-Star payoff expected to last years
-
Food truck frenzy! Gearing up for Play Ball Park
-
Here is the legendary lineup of baseball stars set to appear at Play Ball Park in Cleveland
-
Zipline through downtown Cleveland thanks to MLB’s Play Ball Park
-
-
Cleveland’s All-Star Week traffic and security plan
-
Carlos Santana to participate in Home Run Derby
-
Tickets sold out for Twenty One Pilots, Killers concerts during All-Star week