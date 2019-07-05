David previews Play Ball Park

David joined in the excitement at Play Ball Park in downtown Cleveland, in celebration of the MLB All-Star game. Tickets are required for the indoor experience inside the Huntington Convention Center. https://www.mlb.com/all-star/play-ball-park

