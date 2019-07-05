Cleveland teen charged with grandmother’s death, stabbing children pleads not guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A Cleveland man suspected of stabbing his grandmother to death, before stabbing three young relatives faced a judge Friday morning.

18-year-old Jalen Plummer faces aggravated murder and felonious assault charges.

Friday morning, he pleaded not guilty to these charges and his bond was set at $2 million.

Police say he attacked his relatives in a home on Chickasaw Avenue on June 22. Plummer allegedly started stabbing three children in their sleep around 12:15 a.m.

67-year-old Diane Madison was stabbed to death.

Plummer is Diane Madison's grandson and is also the brother of two of the children who were stabbed. The other child who was stabbed is Plummer's cousin.

Diane Madison, is also the mother of serial killer Michael Madison., who is in prison for killing three women.

Plummer will be back in court July 9.