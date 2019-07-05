× Cleveland reduces adoption fees at city kennel ahead of All-Star Week

CLEVELAND — Looking to grow your family with very own four-legged All-Star? The City of Cleveland Division of Animal Care & Control is reducing adoption fees ahead of MLB All-Star Week.

The city says the kennel has been very full lately and is expected to become busier due to the influx of strays following the Independence Day holiday.

To encourage adoption, fees will be reduced from $61 to $21 July 6 – 14.

All adoptable dogs are vaccinated, microchipped, spayed/neutered and come with a Cuyahoga County license. Normal adoption processes and policies will be followed during the reduced fee event.

“We have over 90 adoptable city dogs and new dogs are coming in every day,” Colleen Siedlecki, Manager of Animal Control Services said in a press release. “Whether you’re looking for an athletic all-star, a patio pal, or a dog who has spent time in a foster home, we have Adoption Counselors available to help find the right match for your family.”

To look at dogs available for adoption visit www.petango.com/cacc or stop by the kennel, located at 9203 Detroit Ave.

Regular hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Walk-in adoptions are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Make an appointment to meet with an Adoption Counselor by emailing citydogs@city.cleveland.oh.us or by calling the adoption hotline at 216-664-3476.

More All-Star Week activities, specials and festivities, here.