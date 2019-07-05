Cleveland Kennel reducing adoption fees as part of special promotion during All-Star Week

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Kennel is hoping you'll adopt a four-legged all-star of your own during the MLB All-Star Week.

They are reducing adoption fees from $61 to $21 until July 14.

All adoptable dogs are micro chipped, vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and come with a Cuyahoga County license.

The special promotion is happening at a time when the kennel is at capacity with about 150 dogs.

Kennel Manager Colleen Siedlecki said the loud noise of fireworks is partially to blame.

"They get scared and get away from the owners, and if they don't have microchips or collars or tags, they get away," explained Siedlecki." They get lost and a lot of them end up in shelters."

She said lost dogs are placed in a holding period for several days to give owners time to claim their dog. If it's not claimed, the dog is then evaluated for potential adoption.

In the past few days, multiple dogs were given to out of state shelters to free up space and give them a better chance at finding a permanent home.

Walk-in adoptions are welcome at the Cleveland Kennel, but appointments are encouraged.

For more information call 216-664-3476. To see the available dogs, CLICK HERE.

