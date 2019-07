CLEVELAND — Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber is joining the American League All-Star team.

According to the MLB, he and Liam Hendricks are replacing Mike Minor and and Charlie Morton.

According to the Indians, he is the youngest Cleveland Indians player to earn an All-Star nod since CC Sabathia in 2004.

Bieber will be in good company with fellow teammates Carlos Santana, Francisco Lindor and Brad Hand.

They’ll be playing in Tuesday’s game at Progressive Field.

Shane Bieber and Liam Hendriks have been named to the AL All-Star squad to replace Mike Minor and Charlie Morton. pic.twitter.com/lXkhG7n0g5 — MLB (@MLB) July 5, 2019