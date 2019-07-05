Cleveland bars that can stay open late during All-Star Week
CLEVELAND– The city of Cleveland approved 73 bars to stay open late when the Midsummer Classic comes to town.
The permits allow extended hours until 4 a.m. from July 5 to July 10.
“From 11 a.m. until 4 a.m., we will be open. And by the time we are done closing up shop, cleaning setting up for next day, we will have morning prep crews coming in. So it will almost be a 24-hour operation here in Ohio City,” said Sam McNulty, who owns five of the 73 establishments.
The city also offered the waivers during the Republican National Convention in 2016, but many bars did not see an influx in people staying out late.
Here are the bars approved:
House of Blues Cleveland
308 Euclid Ave.
Clevelander Bar and Grille
834 Huron Rd. SE
Lago
1091 West 10th St.
Harry Buffalo
2120 East 4th St.
Townhall
1090 West 25th St.
Barley House
1261 West 6th St.
Rebol
101 West Superior Ave.
Chocolate Bar
347 Euclid Ave.
Tenk West Bank
2111 Center St.
Flannery’s Pub
2082 East 4th St.
Mabel’s BBQ
2050 East 4th St.
Lola Bistro
2058 East 4th St.
Crazy Horse
1438 St. Clair Ave.
Parnell’s Irish Pub
1501 Euclid Ave.
Nano Brew
1859 West 25th St.
Bier Market/Bar Cento
1948 West 25th St.
Market Garden Brewery
1947 West 25th St.
Wild Eagle Saloon
921 Huron Rd.
Metropolitan at the 9
2017 East 9th St.
Jack Cleveland Casino
100 Public Square
Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club
1101 Center St.
Renaissance Cleveland
24 Public Square
Treehouse
820 College Ave.
City Tap
748 Prospect Ave.
Whistle and Keg
812 Huron Rd.
Wonder Bar
2044 East 4th St.
Aloft Cleveland
1111 West 10th St.
The Corner Alley
402 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland Marriott Downtown
127 Public Square
Beerhead Bar and Eatery
1156 West 11th St.
Ritz Carlton Cleveland
1515 West 3rd St.
Silver Grille
200 West Prospect Ave.
Cleveland Crowne Plaza
1260 Euclid Ave.
Doubletree by Hilton
1111 Lakeside Ave.
Hilton Cleveland Downtown
100 Lakeside Ave.
Red the Steakhouse
417 Prospect Ave.
Diamond Club
1628 Fall St.
Rumor Bar and Lounge
1266 West 6th St.
Greenhouse Tavern and Rooftop Patio
2038 East 4th St.
Nick’s Sports Corner
612 Prospect Ave.
AJ Rocco Espresso Bar and Patio
812 Huron Rd.
Westin Cleveland Downtown
777 St. Clair Ave.
The Nauti Mermaid
1378 West 6th St.
Moriarity’s Pub
1921 East 6th St.
Wilberts
812 Huron Rd.
Mac’s Sports Grill
17426 Harvard Ave.
Velvet Dog
1280 West 6th St.
ABC Tavern
1872 West 25th St.
XYZ Tavern
6419 Detroit Rd.
Ontario Street Cafe
2053 Ontario St.
Rebar
2130 East 9th St.
Gateway Bar and Grill
651 Huron Rd.
Hyatt Regency Cleveland
420 Superior Ave.
Victory Alley
721 Bolivar Rd.
Christie’s Cabaret
1180 Main Ave.
Johnny’s Downtown
1406 West 6th St.
Panini’s Gateway
840 Huron Rd.
Winking Lizard Gateway
820 Prospect Ave.
Winking Lizard Tavern
1301 East 9th St.
Liquid
1212 West 6th St.
Bricksone
2217 East 9th St.
Magnolia
1167 Front Ave.
FWD
1176 Front Ave.
Pickwick and Frolic
2035 East 4th St.
Park Social Lounge
1299 West 9th St.
