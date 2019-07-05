× Cleveland bars that can stay open late during All-Star Week

CLEVELAND– The city of Cleveland approved 73 bars to stay open late when the Midsummer Classic comes to town.

The permits allow extended hours until 4 a.m. from July 5 to July 10.

“From 11 a.m. until 4 a.m., we will be open. And by the time we are done closing up shop, cleaning setting up for next day, we will have morning prep crews coming in. So it will almost be a 24-hour operation here in Ohio City,” said Sam McNulty, who owns five of the 73 establishments.

The city also offered the waivers during the Republican National Convention in 2016, but many bars did not see an influx in people staying out late.

Here are the bars approved:

House of Blues Cleveland

308 Euclid Ave.

Clevelander Bar and Grille

834 Huron Rd. SE

Lago

1091 West 10th St.

Harry Buffalo

2120 East 4th St.

Townhall

1090 West 25th St.

Barley House

1261 West 6th St.

Rebol

101 West Superior Ave.

Chocolate Bar

347 Euclid Ave.

Tenk West Bank

2111 Center St.

Flannery’s Pub

2082 East 4th St.

Mabel’s BBQ

2050 East 4th St.

Lola Bistro

2058 East 4th St.

Crazy Horse

1438 St. Clair Ave.

Parnell’s Irish Pub

1501 Euclid Ave.

Nano Brew

1859 West 25th St.

Bier Market/Bar Cento

1948 West 25th St.

Market Garden Brewery

1947 West 25th St.

Wild Eagle Saloon

921 Huron Rd.

Metropolitan at the 9

2017 East 9th St.

Jack Cleveland Casino

100 Public Square

Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club

1101 Center St.

Renaissance Cleveland

24 Public Square

Treehouse

820 College Ave.

City Tap

748 Prospect Ave.

Whistle and Keg

812 Huron Rd.

Wonder Bar

2044 East 4th St.

Aloft Cleveland

1111 West 10th St.

The Corner Alley

402 Euclid Ave.

Cleveland Marriott Downtown

127 Public Square

Beerhead Bar and Eatery

1156 West 11th St.

Ritz Carlton Cleveland

1515 West 3rd St.

Silver Grille

200 West Prospect Ave.

Cleveland Crowne Plaza

1260 Euclid Ave.

Doubletree by Hilton

1111 Lakeside Ave.

Hilton Cleveland Downtown

100 Lakeside Ave.

Red the Steakhouse

417 Prospect Ave.

Diamond Club

1628 Fall St.

Rumor Bar and Lounge

1266 West 6th St.

Greenhouse Tavern and Rooftop Patio

2038 East 4th St.

Nick’s Sports Corner

612 Prospect Ave.

AJ Rocco Espresso Bar and Patio

812 Huron Rd.

Westin Cleveland Downtown

777 St. Clair Ave.

The Nauti Mermaid

1378 West 6th St.

Moriarity’s Pub

1921 East 6th St.

Wilberts

812 Huron Rd.

Mac’s Sports Grill

17426 Harvard Ave.

Velvet Dog

1280 West 6th St.

ABC Tavern

1872 West 25th St.

XYZ Tavern

6419 Detroit Rd.

Ontario Street Cafe

2053 Ontario St.

Rebar

2130 East 9th St.

Gateway Bar and Grill

651 Huron Rd.

Hyatt Regency Cleveland

420 Superior Ave.

Victory Alley

721 Bolivar Rd.

Christie’s Cabaret

1180 Main Ave.

Johnny’s Downtown

1406 West 6th St.

Panini’s Gateway

840 Huron Rd.

Winking Lizard Gateway

820 Prospect Ave.

Winking Lizard Tavern

1301 East 9th St.

Liquid

1212 West 6th St.

Bricksone

2217 East 9th St.

Magnolia

1167 Front Ave.

FWD

1176 Front Ave.

Pickwick and Frolic

2035 East 4th St.

Park Social Lounge

1299 West 9th St.

