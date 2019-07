Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio -- A flash flood warning is in effect for the southwestern portion of Cuyahoga County.

Many cities are dealing with the heavy rains, including Parma, where they are experiencing severe conditions.

According to the fire department, the sudden rainfall caused residential basements and streets to flood.

Residents are asked to use caution when driving and remember to turn around if they see high waters.

41.404774 -81.722909