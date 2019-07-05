× Canal Fulton police search for hit-and-run driver that struck a pedestrian

CANAL FULTON, Ohio — Canal Fulton police are searching for a hit-skip suspect that struck a pedestrian.

Police reached out for the public’s help Thursday on social media, sharing a photo of the suspect’s vehicle.

Officials believe the car is a black Fiat 500. The passenger side view mirror is reportedly broken off and the front driver side hubcap is missing.

The pedestrian’s condition has not yet been released.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or driver are asked to contact police at call 330-854-2926.