California library rattled by earthquake closed for public’s safety

RIDGECREST, Calif. — A California library is closed after experiencing one of the strongest earthquakes in the area’s recent history.

The quake, with a magnitude of 6.4, struck Thursday morning. It was centered near Ridgecrest, a community west of the Mojave Desert and about 150 miles north of Los Angeles. It was the strongest earthquake to hit Southern California in nearly 20 years

Ridgecrest Branch Library shared a photo on Facebook Thursday depicting tons of fallen books.

The library says that due to the quake and the aftershocks, the library will be closed until staff can clear all the fallen books and materials off of the ground. They will not reopen until the public can safely use the branch.

“We are truly overwhelmed with the generosity of our amazing community who wants to help out,” the library wrote on Facebook. “As we’ve just experienced one of the strongest earthquakes in our recent history, we ask for patience while our specific needs are assessed. While we may not need volunteers right away, there is a definitely a need for volunteers at other locations, which includes those we partner with in various ways.”

Additionally, a new, magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattled the Mojave Desert early Friday morning. This quake comes less than 24 hours after Thursday’s 6.4 magnitude quake.

The US Geological Survey said there’s a 20% chance of an earthquake of magnitude 6 or higher occurring in the next week and an 80% chance of a magnitude 5 or higher quake hitting the state. Adding, that a larger quake isn’t as likely.

