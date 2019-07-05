All-Star Legacy Initiative: MLB, Indians reveal Baldwin Wallace’s new student veterans center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio -- Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Indians are unveiling the first legacy project of the 2019 All-Star Week.

Friday at 10 a.m. the league, team and Six-time MLB All-Star and former Indians pitcher Sam McDowell unveiled the brand-new “All-Star Student Veterans Center" at Baldwin Wallace University which supports student body veterans of the U.S. Military branches studying at the school.

The newly renovated, university-owned, single-family home will include quiet rooms, lounge areas, a full kitchen, bathrooms and a gaming area.

Bank of America, who donated to the project, joined student veterans and other volunteers to restore the backyard garden and additional landscaping around the new center.

This is he first project of the 2019 All-Star Legacy Initiative, part of a $5 million effort by MLB and the Indians.

