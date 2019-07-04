Georgia woman stops would-be thief from stealing her car at gas station by spraying him with fuel

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman pumping gas at a BP gas station in Georgia wasn’t going to let a thief get away with her car.

According to WSB, the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras sneaking up to her car and getting in the driver side.

He then tried to start the car, but the victim realized what was happening and jumped into action.

She used the gas nozzle to spray him with gasoline, which scared him away.

“It was like a movie. I didn’t realize it was actually happening,” said a witness in an interview with WSB. “My son told me, he said, ‘Dad, I think he’s trying to steal the car,’ and I was looking, and I heard the car revving up and the next thing I know, he jumped out of the car and he started running.”

Deputies are now looking for the suspect and the person who helped him escape in a get-a-way car.