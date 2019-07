Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Thousands of people watched on as fireworks light up the sky in downtown for the 4th of July.

The display is part of the "Light Up the Lake" festivities hosted by the Downtown Cleveland Alliance.

Once the show is over, drivers should use caution when planning their trip home.

Cleveland police have shut down the west and east sides of the Shoreway from Clifton Boulevard to East 9th Street.

It's unclear when that area will reopen.