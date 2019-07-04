Warm and humid July 4 with a chance of a passing shower, pop-up storm

Posted 6:18 am, July 4, 2019

Warm and muggy start to our July 4th, heading to Parades this morning you might want to look for some shade. Temps will be into the 80’s by 10 am. More of the same weather, heat muggy and isolated pop-up storms. But the threat of storms decreases this evening just in time for the fireworks,

The break from humidity comes in Sunday and we experience some great weather for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as a dry spell begins:

Expect that as we get deeper into summer, as per usual, temperatures tend to gravitate toward at least the lower 80s. We’re headed into the “Dog Days” of summer!

 

