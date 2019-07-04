Virginia authorities issue AMBER Alert for toddler in ‘extreme danger’

FRONT ROYAL, Virginia — The Virginia State Police and Warren County Sheriff’s Office have issued an AMBER Alert for a little boy who was abducted on Wednesday afternoon.

Raequon Alan Ashby, 2, was last seen in Front Royal, Virginia around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities said he was in “extreme danger.”

He was wearing a light blue Paw Patrol shirt with a dark collar and red and black light-up Paw Patrol tennis shoes.

They said he was taken by his father, Jashar Ashby, 21. He has dread locks and was last seen wearing a purple camouflage shirt.

The minivan Jashar Ashby was believed to be driving was found abandoned early Thursday at a boat ramp, Virginia State Police reported.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (540)635-4128.