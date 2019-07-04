Virginia authorities issue AMBER Alert for toddler in ‘extreme danger’

Posted 4:13 am, July 4, 2019, by

FRONT ROYAL, Virginia — The Virginia State Police and Warren County Sheriff’s Office have issued an AMBER Alert for a little boy who was abducted on Wednesday afternoon.

Raequon Alan Ashby, 2, was last seen in Front Royal, Virginia around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities said he was in “extreme danger.”

He was wearing a light blue Paw Patrol shirt with a dark collar and red and black light-up Paw Patrol tennis shoes.

They said he was taken by his father, Jashar Ashby, 21. He has dread locks and was last seen wearing a purple camouflage shirt.

The minivan Jashar Ashby was believed to be driving was found abandoned early Thursday at a boat ramp, Virginia State Police reported.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (540)635-4128.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 38.918167 by -78.194445.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.