× Three-year-old boy found wandering in Euclid; police need help locating family

EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid police and DCFS are asking for the public’s help in locating the family of a three-year-old boy.

His name is Noah Doe and he was found wandering around North Vine and Ljubljana Drive in Euclid around 3:15 p.m.

A neighbor found him walking and called police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Division of Children and Family Services or the Euclid Police Department.