Special downtown ceremony to commemorate 125th Anniversary of Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument is celebrating its 125th Anniversary with a special Independence Day ceremony.

Thursday’s quasquicentennial ceremony begins at noon.

A keynote address will be delivered by Major General John C. Harris, Jr., Adjutant General of the Ohio Army National Guard. Major General Harris has served in the Ohio Army National Guard for nearly 40 years.

The Pipes and Drums of the Cleveland Police will provide musical selections prior to the ceremony and Cleveland Police Officer Heather Bruner will sing the National Anthem.

The monument, which was dedicated on July 4, 1894, commemorates the Civil War and honors the citizens of Cuyahoga County who fought and worked for the Union troops.

According to the Monument Commission, the Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument serves as a living tribute to our country’s freedom and the more than 9,000 individuals from Cuyahoga County who served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy to help preserve and guarantee that freedom. Of these, approximately 1,100 died in the line of duty.

Additionally, the commission recently announced that thy will be adding 107 names of United States Colored Troop Veterans to the Monument’s Roll of Honor. All 107 were enlisted or appointed from Cuyahoga County and more than 100 of these were African-American veterans.

